NC regulators adopt groundwater standards for 3 PFAS, change wetlands definition

The Environmental Management Commission has adopted groundwater standards for three types of toxic chemicals known as PFAS. These regulations have been years in the making.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) originally wanted to pass rules for eight types of PFAS. But last year, the Environmental Management Commission narrowed it to three: PFOA, PFOS and GenX.

"[DEQ] staff has done a good job of handling a very controversial issue," said Commissioner Jackie Gibson. "[PFAS is] a very emotional issue. I think a lot of people are going to be glad that we're moving forward with this. [But] they're going to wish we were doing a lot more."

Public hearings on these standards were held back in December.

Groundwater sources include aquifers or private wells.

DEQ estimates half of the drinking water in North Carolina comes from groundwater.

PFAS are found in several North Carolina water sources, including well water and rivers like the Cape Fear River.

According to the EPA, exposure to PFAS can lead to several health impacts, including increased risk of some cancers, decreased fertility, or development delays in children.

Regulators adopt new, narrow definition of wetlands

In 2023, a landmark ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the federal definition of wetlands, limiting protections for these important natural areas.

That same year, the General Assembly passed a statute instructing the Environmental Management Commission to change the state's definition to follow federal guidance.

The majority of public comments submitted on this issue strongly opposed the change, but chairman John Solomon contended the commission has their hands tied.

"Our rules have got to be consistent with state laws," said Solomon. "There's a lot of people with a lot of opinions about it. (But) this is what the state law says."

Still, five commissioners symbolically voted against the change.

Recreational waters to use E. coli as safety, health indicator

Commissioners also addressed rules for Class B recreational waters, which include parts of the Neuse, Haw, and Eno rivers.

Historically, the state used fecal coliform, a type of bacteria, to measure water safety. Now, the state will test for E. coli instead.

This rule change has been years in the making.

"This proposal to update to using E. coli is basically updating to what EPA has been recommending," said Chris Ventaloro with the state Division of Water Resources. "They published criteria in 2012 [recommending] a switch from fecal coliform to E. coli as a bacterial indicator."

The commission admitted North Carolina is one of the last states in the country to adopt this guidance.