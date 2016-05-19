Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Opera Comes To The NCGA

1 of 5
Eugene (James Wesley Hunter, right), Iphis' drag queen roommate, encourages Iphis to forsake his adopted home and relocate with him to New York City in "New York is Safe."
Scott Bump
2 of 5
Young Iphis (also played by Laura Intravia, center), meditates on the centuries of foreign intervention in Afghanistan while present day Iphis (Rudy Giron) observes from the perspective of America, during "Meaning of Your Flag" .
Scott Bump
3 of 5
Composer Leo Hurley is a University of North Carolina School of the Arts graduate and one of the men behind the new opera 'Body Politic.'
John Von Herget.
4 of 5
Librettist Charles Osborne is a University of North Carolina School of the Arts graduate and one of the men behind the new opera 'Body Politic.'
David Heisler
5 of 5
Iphis (Rudy Giron) struggles with the double-otherness that comes from being transgender and Muslim in North Carolina in the aftermath of the 2006 Chapel Hill terrorist attack in "Chapel Hill Gets Lonely."
Scott Bump

North Carolina’s House Bill 2 has been making national headlines for the past two months and has inspired a wide range of social action. There have been both pro and anti-HB2 rallies on Jones street, businesses have left the state, and performers have canceled appearances in protest. The law inspired a different response in two UNC School of the Arts alumni who were inspired to bring their artistic work to the state.

“The Body Politic” is an opera

 about a transgendered Afghan immigrant living in the United States. Host Frank Stasio talks with composer Leo Hurley and librettist Charles Osborne about political commentary through the arts. The opera will be performed inside the Legislative Building Auditorium this afternoon at 3 p.m.
 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsHB2TransgenderLGBTQ RightsLGBTQThe Body PoliticUNC School of the ArtsLeo HurleyCharles OsborneOpera
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio