Watch Live: House Jan. 6 committee holds public hearings on investigation

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding a series of public hearings.

The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack. The next hearing — the panel's ninth in this series — will be on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. EST.

There will be no live witnesses, but the hearing will present "new testimony" from witnesses. Some have appeared in previous hearings and some the committee has not presented before. The aides declined to name the witnesses.

There will also be new video footage of efforts to respond to the violence on Jan. 6 as it was unfolding, according to the aides.

Watch the hearing and follow along as NPR host Rachel Martin, the NPR Politics team and others cover it live.