Coastal Credit Union Music Park to begin charging for parking in 2026

Last month Raleigh's Coastal Credit Union Music Park announced that in 2026 parking will no longer be free for attendees.

The amphitheater, which is operated by Live Nation, stated on Facebook and Instagram that anyone who parks at the venue will need to purchase a parking pass either in advance or on the day of the show.

Parking fees are a common feature of venues operated by Live Nation. Raleigh's The Ritz is a Live Nation venue and charges between $14 and $50 for parking. That's in addition to charging for other upgrades, such as faster access into the venue, and access to The Jupiter Lounge, a raised platform in their balcony with better sightlines and a private bar.

Coastal Credit Union Music Park's concert season kicks off on June 2 with the rapper MGK. According to the venue's website, patrons will have several options to choose from to "park like a rock star." The cheapest option is Premier Parking which includes a "spot within close walking distance to the ticket gates and expedited exit after the show" for $20. For $70 patrons can choose Reserved Premier Parking, which is closer to the venue and is reserved for the purchaser. There is also a $95 "Easy Out" option and another $110 "Ultra Easy Out" option.

Coastal Credit Union Music Park, formerly known as Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, is owned by the City of Raleigh and originally opened on July 4, 1991. In April 2016, Coastal Credit Union secured the naming rights for the venue.

