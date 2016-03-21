Military Report Shows More Cases Of Eating Disorders Among Troops
A report from the Department of Defense says more service members are being diagnosed with eating disorders.
The stresses of combat and the military's physical requirements have driven some troops to anorexic and bulimic behaviors. Some of them say the military offers little help, and many do not report their conditions.
Host Frank Stasio talks with KUOW military reporter Patricia Murphy about her reporting as part of the American Homefront Project.