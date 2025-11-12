Durham Museum of Life and Science hosts 5th Youth Climate Summit

The Museum of Life and Science in Durham hosted its 5th annual Youth Climate Summit on Tuesday. Dozens of high school students from across central North Carolina participated in educational workshops, hands on activities, and climate planning.

"The Youth Climate Summit is for teens who are passionate about climate action to come together," said Madeline James, associate program manager for nature and sustainability at the museum. "The goal is that we move from knowledge to action together with our community."

Educational workshops held in the morning touched on issues including extreme heat, sustainable energy and the impacts of carbon emissions. Presenters came from various organizations, such as the North Carolina State Climate Office and Bald Head Island Conservancy.

In the afternoon, activities ranged from removing invasive plant species to creating a take-home compost bin with worms. Students also packaged leftover food from lunch to give to a local community fridge in Durham, helping to decrease food waste.

1 of 3 — MLS 111125 YCS Preview-31.jpg Valerie Sabol leads an educational workshop about extreme heat in rural communities at the Youth Climate Summit on Nov. 11, 2025. Students learned more about how to prepare for future heatwaves. Courtesy of Museum of Life and Science 2 of 3 — MLS 111125 YCS Preview-35.jpg Students visit different tables at the Eco-Fair, which is part of the Youth Climate Summit, on Nov. 11, 2025. Several local environment organizations set up tables for students to learn more ways to get involved in their community. Courtesy of Museum of Life and Science 3 of 3 — IMG_7673.jpg Museum staff member Emma Scaggs gently puts soil and worms into a compost bin students made on Nov. 11, 2025 at the Youth Climate Summit. Celeste Gracia / WUNC

James said the event is mostly driven by the Teen Advisory Council, a group of high school students that met once a week to plan the summit.

"This is a youth led event. My job is to listen to what they're saying (and) connect them with professionals in the field," said James.

Maya Thomas, a 16-year-old junior at East Chapel Hill High, was one member of this year's advisory council.

"Climate change and advocating for the environment is something I really care about, and I really like being involved with people," said Thomas. "So this just seemed like the perfect opportunity for that."

At the end of the day-long event, students presented ideas for how to continue climate action in their local schools and communities.

Thomas said she plans to do this again next year.

"Because so many people are affected by environmental issues in their communities, it's so important to advocate for change," said Thomas.