The State of Things

Meet NC’s Mayors — Mitch Colvin of Fayetteville

A large-letter post card of Fayetteville
Steven R. Shook
/
Schiffer Publishing

He leads in ribbon-cuttings and celebrations of life. Mitch Colvin took over his family’s funeral home before running for office. His day-job provides insight into buileint community in difficult times. 

 

Credit City of Fayetteville
Credit City of Fayetteville
/
City of Fayetteville
Mitch Colvin assumed leadership of his family's funeral home at age 21.

He rose to prominence after speaking out against the city’s lack of investment in his neighborhood, the core of Fayetteville’s African American community along Murchison Road.

Now mayor for over two years, the intricate balancing act between his dual roles is only heightened during the pandemic. Critics leapt on the mayor for putting in place a strict curfew, which ends May 8. Meanwhile, he must comfort a grieving family that lost their young father. 

Mayor Mitch Colvin joins host Frank Stasio to continue the NC Mayors series with a discussion about the role of race in public health and community leadership.

 

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMitch ColvinCity of FayettevilleCumberland CountyMurchison RoadBlack FuneralsMeet NC's MayorsNC MayorsSandhillsFort BraggColvin Funeral HomeRacial DividePublic Health
Grant Holub-Moorman
Grant Holub-Moorman coordinates events and North Carolina outreach for WUNC, including a monthly trivia night. He is a founding member of Embodied and a former producer for The State of Things.
