WUNC's Holiday Programs

North Carolina Public Radio
Published December 24, 2021 at 9:58 AM EST
Enjoy special programs on WUNC this holiday season that lift the spirit. We’re featuring music and stories to celebrate Christmas, a special commemorating Kwanzaa, and a broadcast showcasing WUNC’s hit podcast Great Grief.

Here’s our schedule of holiday programs:

Friday 12/24:

  • 12 noon: NPR’s Tinsel Tales (Episode 1)

Saturday 12/25:

  • 6:00 a.m.: NPR’s Tinsel Tales (Episode 1 rebroadcast)
  • 6:00 p.m.: A Soulful Christmas
  • 7:00 p.m.: An Afro Blues Christmas

Sunday 12/26:

  • 6:00 p.m.: A Season’s Griot (A Celebration of Kwanzaa)

Friday 12/31:

  • 12 noon: Great Grief (a special broadcast of WUNC’s podcast)
  • 7:00 p.m.: Great Grief (rebroadcast)

