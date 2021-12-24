WUNC's Holiday Programs
Enjoy special programs on WUNC this holiday season that lift the spirit. We’re featuring music and stories to celebrate Christmas, a special commemorating Kwanzaa, and a broadcast showcasing WUNC’s hit podcast Great Grief.
Here’s our schedule of holiday programs:
Friday 12/24:
- 12 noon: NPR’s Tinsel Tales (Episode 1)
Saturday 12/25:
- 6:00 a.m.: NPR’s Tinsel Tales (Episode 1 rebroadcast)
- 6:00 p.m.: A Soulful Christmas
- 7:00 p.m.: An Afro Blues Christmas
Sunday 12/26:
- 6:00 p.m.: A Season’s Griot (A Celebration of Kwanzaa)
Friday 12/31:
- 12 noon: Great Grief (a special broadcast of WUNC’s podcast)
- 7:00 p.m.: Great Grief (rebroadcast)