Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The logo for Embodied, which features a person with brown skin wearing yellow pants, a white shirt and white glasses pulling back a starry curtain of the silhouette of a person that is roughly twice as large as the person in yellow pants. The word "Embodied" is at the top with the WUNC logo directly underneath it and the PRX logo in the bottom righthand corner of the illustration. All of the text is in white, and the background of the illustration is light blue.
Embodied

What Kids' Books Teach Us About Our Bodies

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita RaoAmanda Magnus
Published May 27, 2025 at 9:32 AM EDT
An illustration featuring a masculine-appearing parent reading a book to a toddler. The parent has short dark hair and is wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and darker blue pants. He is sitting on a couch and has the book "Bodies Are Cool" open in his hands. To his left is the toddler, who has dark hair in two pigtails and is wearing a long-sleeved pink shirt, blue pants and pink socks. The toddler is standing on the couch next to the parent and holding up her shirt and touching her belly. On the couch next to her is the book "Laxmi's Mooch." There is a bookshelf in the background. The word "Embodied" is at the top of the illustration.
Charnel Hunter

A new crop of children’s book authors are trying to help kids develop curiosity about their physical bodies. But how exactly do they turn fraught body politics into compelling children's stories?

As adults, our relationships with our bodies can be abstract, fraught and politicized. Those things we learn about beauty standards and body ideals start in childhood, which is giving a growing number of children’s books creators the goal to intervene before negative thoughts take root.

These picture books offer a space to learn about bodies with joy and curiosity, even having an impact on the adult readers. Host Anita Rao takes a deep dive into the creation of these books to learn how authors and illustrators take complex topics — like body positivity — and turn them into something kids understand and internalize.

Anita talks with Tyler Feder, the author and illustrator behind the book “Bodies are Cool,” about the overwhelming amount of body representation she put into “Bodies are Cool” to make all kinds of kids feel seen — and how she hopes the book can give kids and parents alike the language to talk about body differences in a neutral or positive way.

Shelly Anand, the author of “Laxmi’s Mooch,” also joins the conversation to talk about how picture books can help kids who are first starting to notice the difference between their bodies and those of their peers. She describes how literature like that was missing for her as a kid, and the way that books like “Laxmi’s Mooch” are essential for young kids of color.

And special thanks to Anita’s niece, Mira, for reading a bit of “Bodies Are Cool” for us!

Read the transcript

Please note: This episode originally aired November 1, 2024.

Updates: “Bodies Are Cool” is now available as a board book.

Tags
Embodied Embodied Radio ShowChildren's BooksBody Positivity
Stay Connected
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is the lead producer of Embodied, WUNC's weekly podcast and radio show about sex, relationships and health. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
See stories by Kaia Findlay
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist, host, creator, and executive editor of "Embodied," a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships & health.
See stories by Anita Rao
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus is the executive producer of Embodied, a weekly radio show and podcast about sex, relationships and health. She has also worked on other WUNC shows including Tested and CREEP.
See stories by Amanda Magnus