16 notable 2025 releases from North Carolina artists

There are so many reasons to be a proud North Carolinian, and the local music scene tops the list for me. 2025 was another banner year for the Old North state and below you'll find sixteen albums that I think are worth your time by North Carolina artists from 2025. Happy listening!

Blue Cactus, Believer

Believer is Blue Cactus' third full-length record and arguably their strongest. It's a deep and emotional record that finds the pair reckoning with post-pandemic life and overcoming difficult health issues.

Joseph Decosimo, Fiery Gizzard

Durham-based old-time musician Joseph Decosimo is a master of traditional music, and on 2025's Fiery Gizzard he takes those skills and gets playful with them. It's a record that sees him working with some of his friends and peers from around the Triangle music scene like Andy Stack of Wye Oak and Joyero, and Libby Rodenbough of Mipso and Fust.

Daughter of Swords, Alex

Daughter of Swords is the solo project of Alex Sauser-Monnig who you might also know from Mountain Man and The A's, their project with Sylvan Esso's Amelia Meath. Alex finds Sauser-Monnig leaning heavily into synths to craft 12 earworms that explore topics like gender and art.

Fust, Big Ugly

Singer-songwriter Aaron Dowdy is a West Virginia native but has made a home in Durham where he's currently a Ph.D. candidate for literature at Duke University. His band Fust is celebrating the release of their new record " Big Ugly " Friday. On it, Dowdy explores different aspects of what life in the South both looks and sounds like.

Lou Hazel, Riot of the Red

Durham's Lou Hazel is one of our state's best storytellers, and on 2025's Riot of the Red he delivers ten atmospheric tracks about taking joy in the little things in a chaotic world.

MAVI, The Pilot

In late November Charlotte rapper MAVI released The Pilot, a 24-minute mixtape that serves as an appetizer ahead of his next full length record First In Flight. On it, MAVI celebrates his newfound sobriety with other heavy hitters like Earl Sweatshirt, Smino, and MIKE.

Okonski, Entrance Music

You might know Asheville-based Steve Okonski from Durand Jones & The Indications, one of this era's best R&B bands, but have you listened to his solo albums? Under the name Okonski he's released two beautiful jazz records with a trio that also features drummer Aaron Frazer and guitarist Michael Isvara “Ish” Montgomery. Entrance Music was released in February of this year and it pairs perfectly with a peaceful Sunday morning.

Shame Gang, Oil Stains & 808s

Raleigh rapper Shame Gang released a really strong EP this past August called Oil Stains & 808s. Shame Gang is one of the hardest working and most respected artists in the Triangle, and on this collection of tracks he explores what it means to move from blue-collar mechanic to full-time artist.

Superchunk, Songs In The Key of Yikes

Songs In The Key of Yikes is the 13th album from North Carolina indie rock royalty Superchunk. It's also the first to feature new drummer Laura King, who joined the band in 2023.

verity den, wet glass

Carrboro based verity den is a band you'll want to keep an eye on. In 2024 they signed to the Brooklyn-based Amish Records who this year released "wet glass," their second record in two years. Recorded and produced by the band, it's a hazy collection of timeless sounding pop songs that you'll think you first heard in a dream.

Reuben Vincent & 9th Wonder, WELCOME HOME

24-year-old Charlotte native Reuben Vincent has been rapping since he was a teenager. In 2016 he signed to legendary North Carolina producer 9th Wonder's label Jamla and in 2025 the two teamed up for WELCOME HOME. It's a record that immediately sounds like a classic, showcasing both Vincent and 9th Wonder in top form.

Watchhouse, Rituals

Chapel Hill-based folk heroes Watchhouse released Rituals, their eighth studio album this past May. Watchhouse are one of the most consistent bands going today, and on their latest record they team up with producer Ryan Gustafson to build upon that reputation. It's a deeply emotional and beautifully performed listen from start to finish.

Wednesday, Bleeds

Asheville's Wednesday released their sixth album, Bleeds, in September, and with it they have taken over the world. Their 2023 record Rat Saw God launched the band into a new orbit and this year's release has solidified them as one of the greatest rock bands of this generation. Lead singer Karly Hartzman has a unique talent for writing about life in the South with a lot of humor and heart.

Weirs, Diamond Grove

Oliver Child-Lanning leads the Triangle-based collective known as Weirs. It's a project that takes traditional folk music and breaks it apart, turning it into truly experimental and exploratory music that still sounds both ancient and deeply rooted in history. Diamond Grove takes its name from an unincorporated area in Brunswick County, Virginia where the album was recorded in an 18th century barnhouse.

Joe Westerlund, Curiosities from the Shift

The Durham-based percussionist, composer, and improviser Joe Westerlund is a sonic explorer. On each of his solo outings he uses drums and other percussive instruments to create textures that descriptively range from meditative to cinematic, and on his latest outing " Curiosities From The Shift ," he's tapping into dance music in a way that he hasn't before.

Various Artists, We Love It Here. A Benefit Compilation for Lamplight AVL