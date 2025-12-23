Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The USPS has changed the way mail is postmarked. Learn how to make your gift count in 2025.

High Point's Little Sally troll sculpture drawing big crowds

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published December 23, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
A wood sculptor stands outdoors next to his wooden statue.
David Ford
/
WFDD
Thomas Dambo and the local volunteers he recruits have created 172 troll sculptures made of recycled wood and found wooden objects, and they're spread all over the world.

Last month in High Point, renowned Danish artist Thomas
Dambo unveiled his enormous new outdoor troll sculpture. Since then, it has become a big hit with tourists and locals alike.
 
Just west of downtown, there’s a small clearing in some vine-covered woods behind an abandoned sock factory. There sits a smiling, 18-foot-tall troll. Her name is Little Sally. Dambo and his team of local volunteers made her out of hundreds of pieces of scrap wood and found wooden objects. 
 
"I think that’s why people love my art so much," says Dambo. "It is because it’s not trying to sell people something. It’s made with people’s hands, it’s right there, and it has a pure, good intention behind it."
 
Since Little Sally’s unveiling in early November, more than 31,000 onlookers have visited the site near the corner of West Green Drive and West Grimes Avenue.

Visit High Point President Melody Burnett says while it’s too soon to measure Sally’s economic impact on the furniture capital, she says visitors have hailed from 41 different states. 
 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford
More Stories