Triad could see healthy real estate market in 2026

The Triad is expected to see a healthy housing market in the first quarter of 2026.

The market faced widespread tariffs this year, but as 2025 comes to a close, mortgage rates have eased slightly. Housing experts are seeing sellers offering more concessions and businesses continue to invest in the region.

Those factors are shaping what could be a good market in the new year.

“All these mega sites that have been announced, all the job expansions, you know, there's a confidence level in this region for home ownership, because people feel good about their salaries and they feel good about their jobs," said Allen Tate Real Estate Regional Vice President Tony Jarrett.

He says Triad realtors are confident in the next five to 10 years because of the employment gains being seen.

Jarrett says buyers entering the market in the first quarter could see more selection and better financing options.