2026 Election on Due South

NC News Roundup: Primary early voting check-ins; reaction to SCOTUS striking down Trump tariffs; Team USA updatesA panel of local reporters weigh in on the week's top news stories in North Carolina.
We’re in the middle of early voting this primary election season. It’s a good time to check and see if your voter registration is in need of repair. More than 70,000 NC voters are on the list. We get an update. Plus, was the first rapper from NC? The Broadside investigates.
State legislature's "power grab" pulls elections authority away from NC governor. Plus, columnist Tressie McMillan Cottom.The early voting polls are now open. And as it happens, authority over elections has shifted away from the governor, for the first time in a century. Then, a columnist for The New York Times and UNC professor about why she never tires of writing about the South.
Two longtime North Carolina political rivals (and friends) are 'Talking About Politics.' Plus, PlayMakers' 'Primary Trust.'Political adversaries Gary Pearce and Carter Wrenn talk about how they became friends and why they are still talking politics with each other. Then, PlayMakers Repertory Company’s production of “Primary Trust” features a vulnerable, comedic, and heartfelt performance from its star, Nate John Mark.