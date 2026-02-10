Two longtime North Carolina political rivals (and friends) are 'Talking About Politics.' Plus, PlayMakers' 'Primary Trust.'

0:01:00

North Carolina political rivals (and friends) are “Talking About Politics”

Two longtime political adversaries join co-host Jeff Tiberii to talk about how they became friends and why they are still talking politics with each other.

Carter Wrenn is a longtime Republican consultant who worked on, among other campaigns, those of Jesse Helms and Ronald Reagan. Gary Pearce has worked for decades in NC Democratic politics. He served as press secretary for the recently passed former four-term North Carolina Governor Jim Hunt. While they rarely share the same opinion, Carter Wrenn and Gary Pearce do share a blog -- Talking about Politics.

Carter Wrenn and Gary Pearce, political strategists and writers, Talking About Politics

Ken A Huth (HuthPhoto) Nate John Mark (left) and Rasool Jahan in 'Primary Trust' at PlayMakers.

0:23:27

In ‘Primary Trust,’ grief finds friendship, both real and imagined

PlayMakers Repertory Company’s production of “Primary Trust” features a vulnerable, comedic, and heartfelt performance from its star, Nate John Mark. Leoneda Inge chats with him about what it took to bring the story of a shy, grieving and solitary man to life.

Nate John Mark, actor and star of PlayMakers Repertory Company’s production of Eboni Booth’s “Primary Trust”