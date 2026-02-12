Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

State legislature's "power grab" pulls elections authority away from NC governor. Plus, columnist Tressie McMillan Cottom.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Leoneda IngeCole del CharcoStacia Brown
Published February 12, 2026 at 12:59 PM EST
Cindy Hinkle reaches for a stack of ballots as election workers prepare to mail out absentee ballot requests at the Wake County Board of Elections office in Raleigh on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.
Jonathon Gruenke
/
for WUNC
File photo. Cindy Hinkle reaches for a stack of ballots as election workers prepare to mail out absentee ballot requests at the Wake County Board of Elections office in Raleigh in 2022.

0:01:00

State gubernatorial powers shrink with loss of control over the state elections board

How the transfer of power away from NC’s governor is affecting, “everything from utilities to environmental regulation.” Republicans in the state have sought to take power away from the governor’s office, according to a report by ProPublica.

Jeff Tiberii speaks with the reporter behind the story and discusses how election oversight is now more firmly in the hands of the legislature.

Doug Bock Clark, ProPublica reporter covering threats to democracy, elections and voting rights.

0:23:36

Tressie McMillan Cottom's resolutions for 2026

Public scholar, author and UNC-Chapel Hill associate professor Tressie McMillan Cottom joins Due South to share her thoughts about potential societal shifts and sociopolitical expectations for 2026.

Tressie McMillan Cottom, public scholar, columnist for The New York Times, professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Information and Library Science

A version of this segment originally aired in January 2026.

Due South
