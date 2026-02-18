More than 70,000 NC voters need to 'fix' their voter registration. Are you on the list?

0:01:00

Thousands of NC voters have voter registrations in need of 'repair.'

The Assembly’s Bryan Anderson discusses an ongoing provisional ballot problem for North Carolina voters whose voter registrations are missing information. He also shares several state primary races to watch.

Bryan Anderson, politics reporter, The Assembly



Check the NC State Board of Elections (NCSBE) “Registration Repair” database.

0:13:00

The Broadside: ‘Was the first rapper from North Carolina?’

As the story goes, hip-hop music was born a little over 50 years ago at a house party in the Bronx. But that version of history doesn't account for an entertainer from Durham, North Carolina with the incredible name Pigmeat Markham.

In 1968, Markham released a hit song called “Here Comes the Judge.” The tune fused comedy, funk, and what can only be described as an early form of rapping—years before hip-hop officially burst onto the scene. So, was this largely forgotten figure actually the first rapper?

WUNC's podcast The Broadside brings us the story.

Hosted and produced by Charlie Shelton-Ormond, Anisa Khalifa, and Jerad Walker.

0:33:00

Southern Mixtape: DJ Travis Gales on hip-hop’s travel South

In a throwback edition of ‘Southern Mixtape,’ Leoneda Inge and Jeff Tiberii talk with local DJ Travis Gales about how hip-hop made its way South - through cassette tapes. This encore edition of Due South originally aired in January 2024.

Travis Gales, local DJ at WNCU