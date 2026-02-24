Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

2026 Midterm Primary Election Special: NC races and candidates to watch, featuring public radio reporters across the state

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published February 24, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST

From Cherokee to Currituck and across 100 counties and more than 550 miles, it’s primary season in North Carolina.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii talks to journalists in Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Wilmington, and Winston-Salem about the open U.S. Senate seat, Congressional contests that could answer questions about party fissures, and local elections that will shape education.

This statewide NC primary election special is a co-production of public radio stations WUNC News in Durham, Blue Ridge Public Radio in Asheville, WFAE in Charlotte, WFDD in Winston-Salem, and WHQR in Wilmington.

Featuring:

Chris Cooper, Distinguished Professor of Political Science and Public Affairs and Director of the Haire Institute for Public Policy at Western Carolina University, author of 'Anatomy of a Purple State'

Felicia Sonmez, Growth and Development Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Gerard Albert III, Western North Carolina Rural Communities Reporter, Blue Ridge Public Radio

Amy Diaz, education reporter, WFDD

Rachel Keith, reporter and host, WHQR

Steve Harrison, politics reporter, WFAE

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Adam Wagner, reporter and editor, NC Newsroom

Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
