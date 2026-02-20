NC News Roundup: Primary early voting check-ins; reaction to SCOTUS striking down Trump tariffs; Team USA updates

On the NC News Roundup...

The US Supreme Court has struck down much of President Trump's tariff regimen. We get reaction and implications for North Carolina.

A check-in on early primary voting. North Carolina vies for holding the first Democratic primary in the country in 2028.

And a roundup of Winter Olympics results, as the games near their end.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of local journalists cover those stories and others in NC news this week.

Dawn Vaughan, capitol bureau chief for The News & Observer

Zachary Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter, Associated Press

Josh Sullivan, social media producer, WUNC