Bringing The World Home To You

© 2026 WUNC News
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Primary early voting check-ins; reaction to SCOTUS striking down Trump tariffs; Team USA updates

By Jeff Tiberii,
Stacia Brown
Published February 20, 2026 at 2:03 PM EST
N.C. Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, speaks at the Rocky Mount Events Center in Rocky Mount, N.C., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Karl B DeBlaker/AP
/
FR7226 AP
N.C. Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, speaks at the Rocky Mount Events Center in Rocky Mount, N.C., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

On the NC News Roundup...

The US Supreme Court has struck down much of President Trump's tariff regimen. We get reaction and implications for North Carolina.

A check-in on early primary voting. North Carolina vies for holding the first Democratic primary in the country in 2028.

And a roundup of Winter Olympics results, as the games near their end.

Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of local journalists cover those stories and others in NC news this week.

Dawn Vaughan, capitol bureau chief for The News & Observer 

Zachary Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh

Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter, Associated Press

Josh Sullivan, social media producer, WUNC

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Stacia Brown
Stacia L. Brown is a writer and audio storyteller who has worked in public media since 2016, when she partnered with the Association of Independents in Radio and Baltimore's WEAA 88.9 to create The Rise of Charm City, a narrative podcast that centered community oral histories. She has worked for WAMU’s daily news radio program, 1A, as well as WUNC’s The State of Things. Stacia was a producer for WUNC's award-winning series, Great Grief with Nnenna Freelon and a co-creator of the station's first children's literacy podcast, The Story Stables. She served as a senior producer for two Ten Percent Happier podcasts, Childproof and More Than a Feeling. In early 2023, she was interim executive producer for WNYC’s The Takeaway.
See stories by Stacia Brown