NC News Roundup: Primary early voting check-ins; reaction to SCOTUS striking down Trump tariffs; Team USA updates
On the NC News Roundup...
The US Supreme Court has struck down much of President Trump's tariff regimen. We get reaction and implications for North Carolina.
A check-in on early primary voting. North Carolina vies for holding the first Democratic primary in the country in 2028.
And a roundup of Winter Olympics results, as the games near their end.
Due South co-host Jeff Tiberii and a panel of local journalists cover those stories and others in NC news this week.
Dawn Vaughan, capitol bureau chief for The News & Observer
Zachary Eanes, reporter, Axios Raleigh
Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter, Associated Press
Josh Sullivan, social media producer, WUNC