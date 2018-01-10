Federal Court Rules North Carolina Congressional Map Unconstitutional

Federal judges ruled yesterday that the state's congressional districts drawn by Republican lawmakers are too partisan. They described them as drawn to “entrench Republican domination of the state’s congressional delegation.” This ruling marks the first time a federal court has struck down a congressional map on those grounds.

"[It is] really a one of a kind ruling because courts have made it clear that racial gerrymandering is unconstitutional. Until now courts hadn't definitively ruled on the question of partisan gerrymandering."- Rusty Jacobs

Lawmakers have until January 24 to enact a remedial plan, meanwhile a special master will assist the court in drawing an alternative remedial map. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs about the significance of the ruling and what lawmakers must do this month.