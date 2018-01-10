Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Federal Court Rules North Carolina Congressional Map Unconstitutional

NC Legislature
W Edward Callis III
/
North Carolina lawmakers have been directed to redraw the state's congressional map due to what federal judges describe as maps that 'entrentch republican domination of the state's congressional delegation.'

Federal judges ruled yesterday that the state's congressional districts drawn by Republican lawmakers are too partisan. They described them as  drawn to “entrench Republican domination of the state’s congressional delegation.” This ruling marks the first time a federal court has struck down a congressional map on those grounds. 

"[It is] really a one of a kind ruling because courts have made it clear that racial gerrymandering is unconstitutional. Until now courts hadn't definitively ruled on the question of partisan gerrymandering."- Rusty Jacobs

Lawmakers have until January 24 to enact a remedial plan, meanwhile a special master will assist the court in drawing an alternative remedial map. Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs about the significance of the ruling and what lawmakers must do this month.

