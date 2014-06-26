Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Segregation Again

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Brown V. Board of Education, the landmark Supreme Court decision that ushered in the era of school desegregation.

But a recent report by The Civil Rights Project documents North Carolina’s shift from being a leader in desegregation efforts to a state whose schools are increasingly more segregated by both race and socio-economic status. The report shows segregation has concrete impacts on both the educational and social experiences of students. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jenn Ayscue, research associate at The Civil Rights Project who co-authored the report; and Mark Dorosin, managing attorney at The UNC Center for Civil Rights.

The State of ThingsUNC Center for Civil RightsDesegregationSegregationBrown v. Board of EducationSchool DesegregationNC Public SchoolsPublic SchoolsEducation
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
