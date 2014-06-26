Segregation Again
This year marks the 60th anniversary of Brown V. Board of Education, the landmark Supreme Court decision that ushered in the era of school desegregation.
But a recent report by The Civil Rights Project documents North Carolina’s shift from being a leader in desegregation efforts to a state whose schools are increasingly more segregated by both race and socio-economic status. The report shows segregation has concrete impacts on both the educational and social experiences of students.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Jenn Ayscue, research associate at The Civil Rights Project who co-authored the report; and Mark Dorosin, managing attorney at The UNC Center for Civil Rights.