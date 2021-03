Before playwright Suzan-Lori Parks penned the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Top Dog/Underdog,” she wrote “The America Play.” The abstract narrative centers around a character called The Foundling Father, a grave digger who impersonates Abraham Lincoln in a novelty performance that allows people to act out the role of the President’s assassin. “The America Play” is currently in production at Greensboro’s Triad Stage UpStage Cabaret.