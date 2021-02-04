Starting All Over Again

Host Laura Stassi attends her 40th high school reunion, where her former classmates open up about their own love lives and dating strategies. Then, she revisits a man she went on a date with to get schooled on online dating as well as the “three-date” rule. Finally, she gleans inspiration from a couple who met at the apartment building where they both live. Like the show on Facebook, and follow Laura Stassi on Twitter. Email Laura with your stories and questions at datingwhilegray@wunc.org. Support Dating While Gray by donating to WUNC or becoming a member at support.wunc.org