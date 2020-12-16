North Carolina HBCUs Receive Donations From MacKenzie Scott

By 2 hours ago

Credit Naomi Prioleau / WUNC

Three historically black North Carolina colleges have received record financial gifts from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, gave Winston-Salem State University a record $30 million as part of more than $4.15 billion in donations to 384 organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Scott donated a record $45 million to North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, and $15 million to Elizabeth City State University, also a record for the school. At least 13 HBCUs in addition to the three in North Carolina, received gifts from Scott.

Among the other recipients she listed in a post on Medium.com. are food banks, emergency relief funds and legal defense funds which address institutional discrimination. In her post, Scott said she wanted to help those suffering the health and economic effects of COVID-19, especially people of color, people living in poverty and women.

Tags: 
Winston-Salem State University
Elizabeth City State University
North Carolina A&T University
HBCU
Mackenzie Scott

Related Content

NBA Star Chris Paul Leads March To Voting Site At NC HBCU

By Oct 28, 2020
In this March 8, 2020 file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul plays against the Boston Celtics during an NBA basketball game in Boston.
Michael Dwyer / AP

NBA star Chris Paul led nearly 2,500 people on a march to an early-voting site at a historically Black college in North Carolina where he also takes classes.

Elizabeth City’s DL Zene Releases Debut EP Ringing With Hope And Love

By & Nov 6, 2020
A Black woman standing with her hand touching her ear while looking off to the left. She is wea
Courtesy of DL Zene

DL Zene was born and raised in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. As a young kid, Zene learned to love the overflowing harmonies of her aunts and mother singing atop her grandmother’s baritone voice. Zene began singing with the local gospel group Mary and Martha at age 13 and took lessons at the renowned jazz program at Elizabeth City State University, a historically black college. 