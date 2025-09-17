Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC State professor discusses political violence in the US. Plus, local rock climber on Southern climbing culture.

By Jeff Tiberii,
Rachel McCarthy
Published September 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
A makeshift memorial for Charlie Kirk is seen on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah, on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
AP/Hannah Schoenbaum
A makeshift memorial for Charlie Kirk is seen on the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah, on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
0:01:00

NC State professor on history of political violence in the U.S.

Political violence has reared its ugly head again in the United States. The killing of Charlie Kirk at a college campus in Utah last week is the latest in a string of politically motivated violent acts, which seem to be increasing in frequency.

North Carolina State University’s Irwin Morris talks with Due South’s Jeff Tiberii about our country's history of political violence, what’s changed (or not) in today’s political landscape, and if inflammatory rhetoric actually has a significant role in building support for political violence.

Irwin Morris, William T. Kretzer Distinguished Professor of Humanities and Executive Director, School of Public and International Affairs, NC State University

AuthorPhoto-Andrew Kornylak-jamestown-credit Greg Kottkamp.
Andrew Kornylak author photo credit Greg Kottkamp.
0:13:00

‘Spare These Stones: A Journey Through Southern Climbing Culture’

A conversation with Andrew Kornylak, photographer, filmmaker, and author of Spare These Stones: A Journey Through Southern Climbing Culture. The images in the book capture physics-defying acts and scenes of extraordinary beauty. They also tell a story about perseverance, place, and the South.

Andrew Kornylak, photographer, filmmaker, and author of Spare These Stones: A Journey Through Southern Climbing Culture

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
See stories by Rachel McCarthy