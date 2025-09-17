NC State professor discusses political violence in the US. Plus, local rock climber on Southern climbing culture.

0:01:00

NC State professor on history of political violence in the U.S.

Political violence has reared its ugly head again in the United States. The killing of Charlie Kirk at a college campus in Utah last week is the latest in a string of politically motivated violent acts, which seem to be increasing in frequency.

North Carolina State University’s Irwin Morris talks with Due South’s Jeff Tiberii about our country's history of political violence, what’s changed (or not) in today’s political landscape, and if inflammatory rhetoric actually has a significant role in building support for political violence.

Irwin Morris, William T. Kretzer Distinguished Professor of Humanities and Executive Director, School of Public and International Affairs, NC State University

0:13:00

‘Spare These Stones: A Journey Through Southern Climbing Culture’

A conversation with Andrew Kornylak, photographer, filmmaker, and author of Spare These Stones: A Journey Through Southern Climbing Culture. The images in the book capture physics-defying acts and scenes of extraordinary beauty. They also tell a story about perseverance, place, and the South.

Andrew Kornylak, photographer, filmmaker, and author of Spare These Stones: A Journey Through Southern Climbing Culture