Forsyth Tech joins N.C. State's new guaranteed admission program for transfer students

A new program out of N.C. State University will guarantee admission to the school for Forsyth Technical Community College students who meet certain criteria.

It's called Wolfpack Connect.

Forsyth Tech students who earn an associate degree, maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher and meet transfer deadlines will be guaranteed admission for more than 100 N.C. State majors and concentrations.

Forsyth Tech President Janet Spriggs says this will take a lot of the guesswork out of the transfer process for students. It could also save them money; tuition at Forsyth Tech is a third of the cost.

“This is going to help us strengthen our transfer pipeline, which is ultimately going to help more students achieve a four-year degree," Spriggs says.

Forsyth Tech, Central Piedmont and Wake Technical are the first three community colleges to take part in the program. Students can begin applying to participate in January.