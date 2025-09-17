Sponsored: 2025 Frontiers of Business Conference

Bringing The World Home To You

2025 Frontiers of Business Conference

September 17, 2025
Frontiers of Business Conference: Bridging the Skills Gap at the Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill, NC

Join the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise on October 9th in Chapel Hill for the 2025 Frontiers of Business Conference, where participants will delve into one of today’s biggest challenges: America’s widening skills gap. Discover what it takes to build a resilient, future-ready workforce through bold ideas, cutting-edge strategies, and cross-sector collaboration.

Hear from more than 20 dynamic speakers as they examine how AI and other fast-moving technologies are transforming the future of work. This conference is tackling the skills gap with bold ideas, tech insights, and workforce innovation.

Explore the agenda, then secure your spot! Use promo code WUNC10 to claim your exclusive registration discount. Registration is now open and additional event details can be found here.

