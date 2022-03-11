Bringing The World Home To You

Embodied Podcast

Dreamed: Inside Your Night Brain

Published March 11, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST
The name Embodied came to Anita in a dream, and she's on a quest to figure out how that happened. She talks to a dreamworker about strengthening the bridge between dreaming and creativity, unpacks weird COVID-19 dreams and learns about nightmare therapy.

