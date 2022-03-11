Dreamed: Inside Your Night Brain
The name Embodied came to Anita in a dream, and she's on a quest to figure out how that happened. She talks to a dreamworker about strengthening the bridge between dreaming and creativity, unpacks weird COVID-19 dreams and learns about nightmare therapy.
- Angel Morgan is an artist, filmmaker and the founder of Dreambridge. She gives Anita a Dream Science 101 lesson and shares how folks can better connect their dreams to their creativity.
- Chris Ufere is the founder and CEO of uDreamed, a free online service for dream logging. He talks about analyzing 3,000 COVID19 dreams and what patterns emerged.
Michael Nadorff is an associate professor of psychology at Mississippi State University who researches the link between nightmares and suicide. He talks about what causes nightmares and how to stop them.