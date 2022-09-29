Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Dating While Gray Logo with WUNC Logo
Dating While Gray™

Season 4 Trailer

Published September 29, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Dating While Gray
Dating While Gray, WUNC

Welcome to a new season of Dating While Gray! Laura is back with a fresh collection of experiences, conversations and reflections on romance and relationships after 50. We’ll hear about couples whose partnership revealed a new side over the course of the pandemic (for better or worse), and we’ll enjoy words of wisdom from millennial sages! All that and more coming soon to your podcast feed – stay tuned for all the upcoming episodes.

Tags
Dating While Gray™ Dating While Gray
Stay Connected
Laura Stassi
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.
See stories by Laura Stassi