Season 4 Trailer

Welcome to a new season of Dating While Gray! Laura is back with a fresh collection of experiences, conversations and reflections on romance and relationships after 50. We’ll hear about couples whose partnership revealed a new side over the course of the pandemic (for better or worse), and we’ll enjoy words of wisdom from millennial sages! All that and more coming soon to your podcast feed – stay tuned for all the upcoming episodes.
Laura Stassi is creator and host of the podcast Dating While Gray: the grown-up’s guide to love, sex and relationships. She explores issues and relays true stories about seeking, finding and keeping love after age 50. Online dating, sexual intimacy, deal breakers – everything’s on the table.