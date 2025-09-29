Bringing The World Home To You

The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

"Who gets to play the banjo in America?" A special program from The Broadside.

By Leoneda Inge,
Anisa KhalifaJerad WalkerCharlie Shelton-Ormond
Published September 29, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
The Black string band New Dangerfield performs with guests Brandi Waller-Pace and Demeanor. They opened for the Carolina Chocolate Drops reunion show at Biscuits & Banjos Festival.
Jewly Hight
/
WPLN News
The Black string band New Dangerfield performs with guests Brandi Waller-Pace and Demeanor. They opened for the Carolina Chocolate Drops reunion show at Biscuits & Banjos Festival.

Twenty years ago, the old-time string band Carolina Chocolate Drops turned heads and wowed audiences. They were young. They were Black. And with their fiddles and banjos, they launched a movement that would challenge long-standing stereotypes about traditional music in America.

Today we’re sharing a special program called “Reclaiming the Banjo” – a collaboration between WPLN in Nashville, Tennessee and WUNC’s podcast The Broadside.

It’s all about a Black folk music revival sweeping the country and its deep roots in North Carolina. We follow the movement to reclaim the Black roots of folk and country music we’ll travel from a festival in our backyard all the way to the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Jerad Walker
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC.
