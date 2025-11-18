Bringing The World Home To You

Due South

Teaching the teachers about Native American history. Plus, the race to save the Cherokee language.

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthyAnisa KhalifaJerad Walker
Published November 18, 2025 at 2:27 PM EST
0:01:00

Teaching the teachers about Native American history

Brittany Hunt
Linda Jacobs
Brittany Hunt

Dr. Brittany Hunt grew up in Robeson County, North Carolina, where there's a large Indigenous population. But when she got to college, she was just one of a few Native students on campus. That’s when she realized how little most people know about Native history and culture – and what they think they know is often flawed and racist.

So instead of pursuing her dream of becoming a pediatrician, she became another kind of doctor. Hunt is now an assistant professor at the Virginia Tech School of Education, where she teaches the teachers about centering Indigenous stories and changing how history is taught. (This encore interview originally aired November 13, 2023)

Dr. Brittany Hunt, Assistant Professor, School of Education at Virginia Tech

0:13:00

The Broadside: The race to save the Cherokee language

Indigenous languages are declining around the world at an alarming rate. Some studies estimate that one language dies out every two weeks. And the United States is no different. Of the 197 living indigenous languages spoken in this country, 193 are endangered.

But one, in particular, has experienced a shocking downturn. Cherokee, once the most well-documented and commonly spoken Native American language in North America, is in serious danger of becoming extinct.

Thanks to our WUNC colleagues and the podcast, The Broadside and host Anisa Khalifa. This episode The race to save the Cherokee language was written, produced, and co-reported by Jerad Walker.

Featuring:

Brooks Bennett, documentary filmmaker and director of A Sacred Thread

Gil "Doyi" Jackson, Cherokee language instructor

Dr. Courtney Lewis, associate professor at Duke University

Tessa Dahlmann, teaching assistant at Duke University

Jack "Tsegi" Cooper, Cherokee language instructor at Western Carolina University

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
Anisa Khalifa
Anisa Khalifa is an award-winning podcast producer and host at WUNC. She grew up in a public radio household, and fell in love with podcasts shortly before her friends convinced her to start one with them about Korean dramas. Since joining WUNC in 2021, Anisa has produced Me and My Muslim Friends, CREEP, Tested and Dating While Gray, and is the host of WUNC's weekly podcast The Broadside.
Jerad Walker
