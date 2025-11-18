Teaching the teachers about Native American history. Plus, the race to save the Cherokee language.

0:01:00

Teaching the teachers about Native American history

Dr. Brittany Hunt grew up in Robeson County, North Carolina, where there's a large Indigenous population. But when she got to college, she was just one of a few Native students on campus. That’s when she realized how little most people know about Native history and culture – and what they think they know is often flawed and racist.

So instead of pursuing her dream of becoming a pediatrician, she became another kind of doctor. Hunt is now an assistant professor at the Virginia Tech School of Education, where she teaches the teachers about centering Indigenous stories and changing how history is taught. (This encore interview originally aired November 13, 2023)

Dr. Brittany Hunt, Assistant Professor, School of Education at Virginia Tech

The Broadside: The race to save the Cherokee language

Indigenous languages are declining around the world at an alarming rate. Some studies estimate that one language dies out every two weeks. And the United States is no different. Of the 197 living indigenous languages spoken in this country, 193 are endangered.

But one, in particular, has experienced a shocking downturn. Cherokee, once the most well-documented and commonly spoken Native American language in North America, is in serious danger of becoming extinct.

Thanks to our WUNC colleagues and the podcast, The Broadside and host Anisa Khalifa. This episode The race to save the Cherokee language was written, produced, and co-reported by Jerad Walker.

Featuring:

Brooks Bennett, documentary filmmaker and director of A Sacred Thread

Gil "Doyi" Jackson, Cherokee language instructor

Dr. Courtney Lewis, associate professor at Duke University

Tessa Dahlmann, teaching assistant at Duke University

Jack "Tsegi" Cooper, Cherokee language instructor at Western Carolina University