Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs
NPR News & More

Top Stories: U.K. Expels Russians; Special PA Election Not Settled

By Korva Coleman
Published March 14, 2018 at 10:23 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.K. Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Use Of Military-Grade Nerve Agent.

-- Pennsylvania Special Election Too Close To Call.

-- Germany's Angela Merkel Begins Fourth Term On Shaky Ground.

-- Fewer Innocent Inmates Were Released From Prison In 2017, Study Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Latest Nor'Easter Leaves Behind Snow, Power Losses. (AP)

Salvadoran Woman Freed After Serving 15 Years For Alleged Abortion. (BBC)

Papua New Guinea Earthquake Toll Soars To 125. (TVNZ)

At Least 40 Dead In DRC Ethnic Clashes. (VOA)

$100,000 Worth Of Jewelry Rescued From Landfill. (WSB)

Google Doodle Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of "Pi Day". (Google)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman
More Stories