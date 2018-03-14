Top Stories: U.K. Expels Russians; Special PA Election Not Settled

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.K. Expels 23 Russian Diplomats Over Use Of Military-Grade Nerve Agent.

-- Pennsylvania Special Election Too Close To Call.

-- Germany's Angela Merkel Begins Fourth Term On Shaky Ground.

-- Fewer Innocent Inmates Were Released From Prison In 2017, Study Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Latest Nor'Easter Leaves Behind Snow, Power Losses. (AP)

Salvadoran Woman Freed After Serving 15 Years For Alleged Abortion. (BBC)

Papua New Guinea Earthquake Toll Soars To 125. (TVNZ)

At Least 40 Dead In DRC Ethnic Clashes. (VOA)

$100,000 Worth Of Jewelry Rescued From Landfill. (WSB)

Google Doodle Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of "Pi Day". (Google)

