North Carolina now reporting 23 measles cases since December

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published February 24, 2026 at 6:04 PM EST
FILE - A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas.
Mary Conlon
/
AP
A vial of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is on display.

North Carolina health officials say there have now been 23 measles cases since December.

The figure’s been steadily climbing. The state has reported five new cases just this month.

According to the North Carolina health department’s measles dashboard, the disease is spreading around Buncombe County and the Charlotte Metropolitan area.

Most of those infected are under the age of 18. Of all reported cases, 65% were in people who were unvaccinated.

State officials are urging everyone one year and older to get the MMR vaccine. Earlier immunization is also an option for infants who live in, or may be traveling to, areas with community spread.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been nearly 1,000 confirmed measles cases across the country this year.

North Carolina is one of 26 states with reported infections.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina's Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022.
