Top Stories: U.S. Winter Storms; Backlash To Trump Tariff Declaration

By Korva Coleman
Published March 2, 2018 at 10:17 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- East And West, Both Coasts Brace For Major Winter Storms.

-- Uber, Lyft Drivers Earning A Median Profit Of $3.37 Per Hour, Study Says.

-- U.S. Plan For Steel And Aluminum Tariffs Prompts Global Backlash.

-- Georgia Lawmakers Punish Delta Air Lines Over NRA Feud.

And here are more early headlines:

NRA Says Trump Changes Position On Gun Control. (New York Times)

French Embassy Attacked In Burkina Faso. (CNN)

Federal Government Offices Closed In D.C. For Storm. (OPM)

Trump To Attend Billy Graham Funeral Today. (Reuters)

West Virginia Teacher Walkout Extended. (West Virginia Public Broadcasting)

Iditarod To Open Tomorrow Amid Controversy. (CBS)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
