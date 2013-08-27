'Book News' Continues Its Summer Break

While we tap away on our keyboards, "Book News" blogger Annalissa Quinn remains on vacation. We're not jealous, of course.

As we've said, Annalisa may have her feet up relaxing in some exotic locale, but she asks that "hot tips, scurrilous attacks and existential questions" be directed to @annalisa_quinn on Twitter. She'll sort through them when she returns.

In the meantime, we'll watch for book-related news, such as Bill's post Monday: "New Salinger Books Will Arrive In 2015, Authors Say."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.