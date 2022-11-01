Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Gov. Cooper takes aim at UNC System governance; Creates commission on public colleges

North Carolina Public Radio | By Dave DeWitt
Published November 1, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT
WUNC_RoyCooper_47605.jpg
Kate Medley
/
for WUNC
File photo of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper posing for a portrait at the Governor's mansion on Wed., Aug. 17, 2022.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that he is creating a bi-partisan commission to consider how appointments are made to the state’s higher education boards.

Cooper made the announcement Tuesday morning from the Governor’s Mansion in Raleigh, flanked by two former UNC System presidents who will co-chair the Commission on the Future of Public Universities in North Carolina. Margaret Spellings is a Republican who served as president from 2016 to 2019, and Tom Ross is a Democrat who led the system from 2011 to 2016.

Ross said he has “profound” respect for Spellings and is eager to work with the commission.

And while the commission will be bipartisan, it will have no power to make any changes, as that power rests solely with the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

Cooper cited a lack of diversity on the UNC Board of Governors as one reason the advisory commission is necessary.

“The purpose of this commission is to preserve the undisputed excellence of our higher education system to advise on how we adjust a university governance system to ensure diversity of race, geography, gender and political thought,” he said.

Cooper also called the UNC System a “treasure” and said it is the “envy of the nation.”

Currently, the 24-member Board of Governors includes just six women and four people of color.

When asked about timing, Cooper said he would like the commission to send any recommendations to the General Assembly within the next eight months, while members are still in session.

WUNC’s Jeff Tiberii and Mitchell Northam contributed to this report.

Tags
Education Roy CooperUNC SystemHigher EducationNorth CarolinaNCPOL
Dave DeWitt
Dave DeWitt is WUNC's Feature News Editor. As an editor, reporter, and producer he's covered politics, environment, education, sports, and a wide range of other topics.
See stories by Dave DeWitt
More Stories