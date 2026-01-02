WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps to give rescheduled community talk on Jan. 6

Just over a month into the job, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ new superintendent will be sharing his vision for the district at a community event on Tuesday at noon.

The talk is called “A New Chapter For Our Schools.”

Superintendent Don Phipps, who was sworn into office on Dec. 1, is expected to outline his plan to lead the district through its budget crisis and rebuild trust with the community.

He was originally scheduled to speak early last month. But on the day of the event, a student died at North Forsyth High School in what officials called an accidental stabbing incident.

Between the recent school violence and ongoing financial trouble, Phipps says improving low morale in the district is a priority.

His upcoming talk is part of a monthly education-focused discussion series called Faith in the City, hosted at Knollwood Baptist Church.