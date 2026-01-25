Winston-Salem crews waiting for higher temps to plow, salt roads
Winston-Salem officials say crews are waiting for temperatures to rise enough to begin plowing and applying road salt.
A mix of snow and sleet began accumulating last night, making for poor road conditions on all routes.
Officials are urging residents to stay home and not drive unless it’s an emergency. Those who do end up traveling should move over if they see emergency vehicles or crews working on the road.
The city will provide updates throughout the day.