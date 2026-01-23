Blue Ridge Energy readies for winter storm

Blue Ridge Energy is preparing for this weekend’s winter storm.

The National Weather Service says the company’s service area could see snow changing to sleet starting Saturday evening and possibly overnight. This is expected to turn into freezing rain on Sunday and could continue into Monday morning.

Blue Ridge Energy says a half-inch or more of ice accumulating on power lines could lead to outages. Heavy, wet snow could also bring down trees and tree limbs, causing hazards.

Blue Ridge Energy says its line technicians and staff are positioned to respond to power outages throughout the weekend.

Crews are making final preparations by stocking up with chain saws, climbing gear, and equipment to repair any damaged lines.

System operators will continue to regularly monitor the electric system.