Fire breaks out at historic Blowing Rock restaurant

A historic Blowing Rock restaurant caught fire Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to contain a structure fire at Bistro Rocha Antlers Bar. No injuries have been reported.

According to the restaurant's website, Antlers Bar opened in 1932 and has been serving liquor since then.

Blowing Rock police said in a social media statement that Wonderland Trail is closed from the 200 Block down to Laurel Lane due to the fire.

No information has been given on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.