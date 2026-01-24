Winter storm resources throughout the region

Bringing The World Home To You

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By WFDD Staff
Published January 24, 2026 at 3:17 PM EST
a list of essentials for a power outage
Courtesy ReadyNC

Counties and municipalities throughout the region are sharing information on warming centers, shelters, etc.

In addition, NC Emergency Management says that, if you are looking for information or resources, you can call 211 or 888-892-1162. Reserve 911 for emergencies.

Ashe:
Emergency shelter

Davidson:
Warming centers

Davie:
Davie County Government Center

Guilford:
White Flag Warming Centers

Randolph:
Lydia's Place

Rockingham:
Rockingham County Middle School

Watauga:
First Presbyterian Church

Wilkes:
Wilkes County Agricultural Center

Yadkin:
Yadkin County Hospital
