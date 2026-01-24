NC National Guard vehicles in Winston-Salem are here for storm, not border patrol officials say

The city of Winston-Salem announced that four vehicles from the North Carolina National Guard have been deployed to help residents affected by the impending winter storm.

In a post on social media, city officials said the deployment "is not associated in any way with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Border Patrol, or any immigration‑related activities."

Officials say the National Guard is in the area solely to assist the Winston-Salem police and fire departments with "emergency response and public safety operations."

The announcement comes hours after news broke that federal border patrol agents shot and killed a man in Minneapolis. It's the second deadly shooting by federal officers in less than a month.