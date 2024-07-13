'Wait Wait' for July 13, 2024: With Not My Job guests Sam Sanders and Zach Stafford
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, guest judge and scorekeeper Chioke I'Anson, Not My Job guests Sam Sander and Zach Stafford and panelists Paula Poundstone, Tom Papa, and Emmy Blotnick. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Even George Clooney Has An Opinion; A Super Soaker Tour; Wandering Eyes and Heart Emojis
Panel Questions
The Cool New Scene is the Old Cool Scene
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about a famous person leaving their mark on a place, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We quiz the hosts of Vibe Check on librarians
Two hosts of the podcast Vibe Check, Sam Sanders and Zach Stafford play our game called “Vibe Check, Meet Libe Check.” Three questions about libraries.
Panel Questions
Even Pandas Go To Night School; A Shocking Use for Pringles Cans
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Side Show Solution for a Thriving Downtown; Hippos Take Off; Sycamore Satellites
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict what George Clooney will weigh in on next?
