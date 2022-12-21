Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Hazel Cills

By Hazel Cills
Published December 21, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST
Special Interest
Alexis Gross
/
Courtesy of the artist
Special Interest

Top 10 Albums of 2022

▶ LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

• Alex G, God Save the Animals
• Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
• Jenny Hval, Classic Objects
• Nilüfer Yanya, PAINLESS
• Rachika Nayar, Heaven Come Crashing
• Special Interest, Endure
• MUNA, MUNA
• Huerco S., Plonk
• Caterina Barbieri, Spirit Exit
• Angel Olsen, Big Time

Top 10 Songs of 2022

▶ LISTEN ON SPOTIFY

• Beyoncé, "ALIEN SUPERSTAR"
• Alex G, "Runner"
• beabadoobee, "Talk"
• Jenny Hval, "American Coffee"
• MUNA, "Anything But Me"
• Angel Olsen, "All The Good Times"
• Hikaru Utada, "BAD MODE"
• Let's Eat Grandma, "Happy New Year"
• Charli XCX, "Sorry If I Hurt You"
• Sun's Signature, "Apples"

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Music
Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.
