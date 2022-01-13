Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Robert Glasper, 'Black Superhero'

WBGO | By Nate Chinen
Published January 13, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST

Pianist Robert Glasper is rightly known for setting a groove, but he's just as adept at setting a table. A decade ago, he released Black Radio, which put his jazz-honed flexibility in dialogue with an eye-catching guest list — and won a Grammy for best R&B album in the process. He followed it with a sequel, Black Radio 2, as well as all-star collaborations like Dinner Party and R+R=Now. No surprise, then, that Glasper has gone bigger than ever for Black Radio III, which will release on Feb. 25 with contributions from Jennifer Hudson, Ty Dolla $ign, Gregory Porter and others.

In "Black Superhero," the album's third single, Glasper's piano sets a chiming gospel loop, over which Killer Mike and Big K.R.I.T. rap verses about perseverance and positivity; the hook, by BJ the Chicago Kid, affirms that "Every block, every hood, every city, every ghetto / Need a Black superhero." A black-and-white music video by Charlie Buhler underscores that the heroes in question are first and foremost members of a community — and a spoken-word coda courtesy of Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, urges both a refusal and a reclamation.

Copyright 2022 WBGO. To see more, visit WBGO.

Tags

NPR Music
Nate Chinen
See stories by Nate Chinen
More Stories