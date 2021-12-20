All Songs Considered for the holidays, 2021

Hear our collection of now-classic holiday misadventures featuring All Songs Considered's Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton, with guest appearances by Taylor Swift, Steve Martin, William Shatner and more.

2012: Listen to A Holiday Party For The Ages Listen • 1:11:50

We decided to go all out for this All Songs Considered holiday party. The guest list for this (trust us!) unforgettable night of music and tall tales included Kishi Bashi, Dan Deacon, Carrie Brownstein and Nellie McKay. We hosted the festivities at a secluded cabin we rented one weekend in a snowy woods. It was a chilly night, but we had a roaring fire, plenty of eggnog, vegan haggis and lots of holiday songs to keep everybody warm!

2014: Listen to A Holiday In Space Listen • 1:00:40

Through a series of unexpected events, we find ourselves hurtling through outer space, on an urgent musical mission. Join us as we take a rocket ride to the stars, grow homesick for the holidays, and find comfort from a few special guests and friends, including Angel Olsen, Rivers Cuomo of Weezer, our favorite spaceman (Dan Deacon, of course), and more.

2016: Listen to A Journey To The North Pole Listen • 1:02:09

Bob and Robin take a train ride to the North Pole in hopes of rediscovering the true spirit of the season. Along the way they meet some special friends, including Kacey Musgraves, Connor Oberst, Japanese Breakfast and more.

2018: Listen to The All Songs Holiday Cruise Listen • 55:55

Hosts Bob and Robin decide to get away from it all with a holiday cruise to Bermuda. But nature inevitably runs its course and the gang finds itself stuck in the swirling vortex of the mystical Bermuda Triangle, desperate for some sort of passage back home.

2019: Listen to Back To The Cabin Listen • 1:00:01

When we held our first holiday extravaganza in 2012 (at a snow-covered cabin in the woods), nearly all of the guests we'd invited canceled. For 2019, we decided to return to the cozy cabin where it all began. What could possibly go wrong?

