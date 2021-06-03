Surveillance Video Appears To Show A Bobcat In West Scranton High

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Authorities at a Pennsylvania high school used caution. Surveillance video appeared to show a bobcat in the building, so they evacuated. Animal control crept in and discovered a house cat. The clouded jack is an experimental breed that resembles a bobcat. This one had a microchip, which let shelter staff reunite him with his owners. The whole episode could seem embarrassing until you recall how vicious some house cats can be. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.