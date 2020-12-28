Bringing The World Home To You

Vinod Bajaj Walked Around The World Without Leaving Ireland

Published December 28, 2020 at 6:14 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Vinod Bajaj never thought he'd walk around the world. And technically, he never left the city of Limerick in Ireland. The Irish Sun reports he started walking around town to lose weight. When the government said, because of COVID, stay within three miles of your home, he obeyed. He'd go 30 miles a day. And now, four years after taking up walking, his miles add up to the circumference of the planet. He doesn't plan to stop. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
