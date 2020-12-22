Bringing The World Home To You

A Possible Predator Was Seen In The Woods In Portland, Ore.

Published December 22, 2020 at 5:47 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. A possible predator was seen in the woods in Portland, Ore. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office responded to a call that there was a big cat with spots, maybe a cheetah, on the loose. The nearby zoo said all their cheetahs were present and accounted for, and police went to investigate. A deputy snuck up quietly and found a large stuffed animal cheetah sitting on a log. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

