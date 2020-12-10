Bringing The World Home To You

Giuliani Leaves Hospital After COVID-19 Treatment

By Jaclyn Diaz
Published December 10, 2020 at 4:44 AM EST
Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani returned home Wednesday evening after treatment for COVID-19.
Rudy Giuliani has left the hospital following treatment for COVID-19, days after his coronavirus diagnosis was made public in a tweet by President Trump.

Giuliani, the president's personal attorney, was spotted Wednesday evening leaving Georgetown University Hospital. He flashed a thumbs up sign out of his car's passenger-side window as he passed reporters.

Giuliani, who had criticized mask-wearing during the pandemic, was seen wearing one as he left the hospital.

Leading up to his hospitalization, Giuliani was traveling the country as head of the Trump campaign's failed attempts to legally challenge the 2020 election results.

Dozens of White House staffers and officials close to the president have tested positive for the coronavirus since October. Most recently, Jenna Ellis' diagnosis was made public on Tuesday. Ellis is a legal adviser to the president. Giuliani's son, Andrew Giuliani, who is a White House staffer, also said he tested positive on Nov. 20.

Jaclyn Diaz
