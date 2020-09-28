Bringing The World Home To You

Luxury Brand Moschino Pulls Some Strings During Milan Fashion Week

Published September 28, 2020 at 6:17 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. During Milan Fashion Week, the luxury brand Moschino hosted moguls like Anna Wintour at its runway show. But there were some strings attached - literally. To keep things pandemic-friendly, Moschino replaced all its spectators and models with puppets. Designers created itty-bitty dresses and accessories for the marionette models. If any of the pieces caught your eye, don't worry. They'll be available in 2021 in regular human sizes. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

